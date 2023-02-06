Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $177.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.