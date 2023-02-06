Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $177.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
