JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $265.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.28. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

