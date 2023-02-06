Cowen Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $581.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $647.00 to $581.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.24.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.91. Humana has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.