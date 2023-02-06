Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Overweight

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

