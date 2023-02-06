Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Overweight

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.