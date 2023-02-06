Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.13.
Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.74.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
