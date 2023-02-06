SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $870.84 million, a PE ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,190 shares of company stock worth $1,256,795. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 797,719 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 127.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

