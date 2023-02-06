Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wienerberger Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.11 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.