AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.25. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

