Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNY opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.