Barclays Downgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Equal Weight

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.
NatWest Group Price Performance
NWG stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
