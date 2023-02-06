Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Underperform

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 780 ($9.63) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 925 ($11.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $23.01 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.