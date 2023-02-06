Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNCDY opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.