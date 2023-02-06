CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.90 ($4.24) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.91) to €3.70 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

