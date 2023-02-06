Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.57 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

