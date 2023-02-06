Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.51 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

