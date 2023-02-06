VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.73 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.83.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

