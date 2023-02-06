Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 154.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.26. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.