9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $225.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

