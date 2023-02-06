Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEE opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

