Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,509 shares of company stock worth $26,572,930 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $256.44 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

