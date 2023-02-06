9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $105.91 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

