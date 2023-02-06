9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGI opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

