Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.