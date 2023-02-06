9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IEMG opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

