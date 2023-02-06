Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $298,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

