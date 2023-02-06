Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $365.90 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.46.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.