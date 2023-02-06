Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $133,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoStar Group

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

