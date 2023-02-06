Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $251.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

