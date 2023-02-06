Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.35 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.