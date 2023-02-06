BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBIO. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

