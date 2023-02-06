Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.09.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $403.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

About Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.