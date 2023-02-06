Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VALE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Vale Stock Performance
NYSE:VALE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.