Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VALE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

