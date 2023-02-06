Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on oOh media in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

oOh media Stock Performance

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.