Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQNXF opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.49. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $53.12.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $641.12 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

