Edward Jones Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Hold

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

