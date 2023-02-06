Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.40 ($11.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

OVH Groupe Price Performance

OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Monday. OVH Groupe has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

OVH Groupe Company Profile

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

