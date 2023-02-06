Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.47.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.