LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNKB. Stephens lowered LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $6,934,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $3,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

