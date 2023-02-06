Argus Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $270.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Trading Down 0.6 %

AMGN opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.27.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

