Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $334.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

