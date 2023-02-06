Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair bought 2,121,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

