AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

AZEK stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AZEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 24.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

