ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $127.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.
ArcBest Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $96.80.
Insider Transactions at ArcBest
In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ArcBest
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.