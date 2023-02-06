ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $127.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

