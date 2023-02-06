JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 3.9 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.