Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 482,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

