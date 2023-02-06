B. Riley Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Trex Stock Down 2.3 %

TREX stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

