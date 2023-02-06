Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $483.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

