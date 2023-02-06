Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

