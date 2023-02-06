ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

