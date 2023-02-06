Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of CPT opened at $121.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.